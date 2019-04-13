Decentraland (MANA) Market Capitalization Achieves $56.53 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $56.53 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can now be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00001062 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, DragonEX, Cobinhood and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00361923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.01392576 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00219096 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00001623 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liqui, DragonEX, UEX, Ethfinex, Binance, BigONE, Bancor Network, TOPBTC, Mercatox, OKEx, Gatecoin, Upbit, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, AirSwap, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Cobinhood, IDEX, Bittrex, Huobi, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

