DATA (DTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.66 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, DATA has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, UEX, Ethfinex and Huobi. DATA has a total market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00367659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.01381287 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00218217 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006151 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,337,493,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, UEX, Huobi, DDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

