Dassault Systemes (DASTY) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systemes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $151.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Dassault Systemes has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systemes will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes during the third quarter worth $1,010,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 36.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

