DarkLisk (DISK) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

DarkLisk (CURRENCY:DISK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, DarkLisk has traded down 1% against the US dollar. DarkLisk has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DarkLisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DarkLisk coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.03 or 0.02353402 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00010300 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000347 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000383 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001434 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000670 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DarkLisk

DISK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2016. DarkLisk’s total supply is 17,888,425 coins.

Buying and Selling DarkLisk

DarkLisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DarkLisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DarkLisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DarkLisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

