Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Holdings Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $8,676,558.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,865.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $164,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,047 shares of company stock worth $8,879,918. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.37%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

