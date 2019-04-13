DA Davidson Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for WD-40 (WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WD-40 in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WD-40 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $166.33 on Thursday. WD-40 has a one year low of $129.60 and a one year high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

