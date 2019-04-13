D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,272,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,432,000 after purchasing an additional 550,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 6.85.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.59%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,410 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $57,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $497,652. 6.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.43 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

