D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 11,771 Shares of Forward Air Co. (FWRD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,771 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.69. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In related news, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 8,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $537,248.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 93,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,320.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,087 shares of company stock worth $2,842,670. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 11,771 Shares of Forward Air Co. (FWRD)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/d-e-shaw-co-inc-sells-11771-shares-of-forward-air-co-fwrd.html.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.