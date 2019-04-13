D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 21,474 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 113.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $807.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 26.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $25,011.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

