D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 14,637 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 232.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 857.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $45.48.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

In related news, EVP Michel Fievez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $796,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,958.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

