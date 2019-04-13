D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 167.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AQN. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

