D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,144,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,984,000 after acquiring an additional 232,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $266.48 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $270.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.4551 per share. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

