D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Position in LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,174,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,764 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

In other news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 14,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $872,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 106,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $5,615,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAMP opened at $56.47 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $80.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.86 million.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

