CyrusOne (CONE) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CONE. Morgan Stanley raised CyrusOne to an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.55.

CONE stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,523,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,801. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.80 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko acquired 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $99,900.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $199,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,771,185.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 47.1% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 39,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 50,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 125,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 208 Fortune 1000 companies.

