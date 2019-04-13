Shares of Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN) traded up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.95 ($0.08). 871,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 867% from the average session volume of 90,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.70 ($0.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cyanconnode (CYAN) Trading 4.4% Higher” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/cyanconnode-cyan-trading-4-4-higher.html.

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT. It provides Narrowband RF mesh technology that supports multi-application networks, enabling communication with any device, including gas, water, and electricity meters, as well as street lighting and traffic lights; Optimal narrowband mesh network for applications, such as smart metering in cities; Omnimesh, a standard-based IoT platform; and Omni IoT platform provides connectivity solutions.

