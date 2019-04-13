CVS Health (CVS) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a report issued on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CVS. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.61.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $96,744.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 4,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $233,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $313,376.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and sold 245,671 shares worth $15,839,966. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,090,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,681,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,681,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,572,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in CVS Health by 6,858.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728,818 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.