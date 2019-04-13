CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,090,409,000 after buying an additional 16,757,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,681,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,681,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,887 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CVS Health by 6,858.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728,818 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,939,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,175,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, Director David W. Dorman bought 9,600 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,538.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $10,732,399.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and have sold 245,671 shares worth $15,839,966. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.61.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/cvs-health-corp-cvs-shares-bought-by-lido-advisors-llc.html.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.