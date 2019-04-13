CV Sciences (CVSI) and Mannatech (MTEX) Head-To-Head Comparison

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Mannatech pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CV Sciences does not pay a dividend. Mannatech has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

0.1% of CV Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of CV Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Mannatech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CV Sciences and Mannatech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $48.24 million 11.80 $10.00 million $0.09 65.44 Mannatech $173.56 million 0.23 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

CV Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mannatech.

Volatility and Risk

CV Sciences has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CV Sciences and Mannatech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

CV Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.82%. Given CV Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than Mannatech.

Profitability

This table compares CV Sciences and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences 20.73% 41.83% 33.90% Mannatech -2.24% -8.28% -3.67%

Summary

CV Sciences beats Mannatech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Products. The company focuses on developing and commercializing prescription drugs utilizing synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) as the active pharmaceutical ingredient. Its initial drug candidate is CVSI-007 that combines CBD and nicotine for the treatment of smokeless tobacco use and addiction. The company also engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer products containing plant-based CBD under the PlusCBD Oil name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape. CV Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It markets its products through network marketing channels in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

