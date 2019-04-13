CTS Co. (CTS) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CTS were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 46.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 87.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 10.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,471,000 after acquiring an additional 298,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

CTS stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.32.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. CTS had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.46%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

