Cronos Group Inc (CRON) Short Interest Up 24.9% in March

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,550,475 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 18,853,390 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,614,785 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 4.23. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 120.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital lowered shares of Cronos Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/cronos-group-inc-cron-short-interest-up-24-9-in-march.html.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.