Critical Analysis: Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) vs. Royale Energy Funds (ROYL)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Royale Energy Funds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas N/A 7.61% 5.07% Royale Energy Funds N/A N/A N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy Funds has a beta of 4.6, suggesting that its stock price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Royale Energy Funds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Royale Energy Funds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $882.40 million 3.87 $257.65 million N/A N/A Royale Energy Funds $1.01 million 16.47 -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy Funds.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Royale Energy Funds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 0 11 0 3.00 Royale Energy Funds 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $16.56, indicating a potential upside of 21.20%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Royale Energy Funds.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Royale Energy Funds on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2018, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 455,964 net acres, including 16,841 net acres with 200 net producing wells in the Karnes County portion of the Eagle Ford Shale; and 439,123 net acres with 846 net producing wells in the Giddings Field of the Austin Chalk. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Royale Energy Funds Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

