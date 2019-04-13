Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 2,948 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 141,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 37.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10,973.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 127,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 126,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.08.

In related news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

