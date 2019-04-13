Credit Tag Chain (CTC) Price Hits $0.0158 on Exchanges

Credit Tag Chain (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Credit Tag Chain has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Credit Tag Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, OEX and BCEX. Credit Tag Chain has a total market cap of $794,841.00 and approximately $14,884.00 worth of Credit Tag Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credit Tag Chain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.65 or 0.02352358 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00477906 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00020982 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00022075 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00018376 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00010260 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 163.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain Profile

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Credit Tag Chain’s total supply is 923,934,448 coins and its circulating supply is 50,329,260 coins. Credit Tag Chain’s official Twitter account is @CreditTagChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credit Tag Chain is www.credittag.io. The Reddit community for Credit Tag Chain is /r/CreditTagChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credit Tag Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@CreditTagChain.

Credit Tag Chain Coin Trading

Credit Tag Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BCEX and OEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credit Tag Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credit Tag Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credit Tag Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credit Tag Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credit Tag Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.