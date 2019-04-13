Covesting Price Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $993.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covesting has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00003194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00366283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019839 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.01375666 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00217178 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006236 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

