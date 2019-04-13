Courant Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Courant Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 12.5% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Courant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,141,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,524,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,819,000 after buying an additional 44,457 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,630,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,073,000 after buying an additional 154,279 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,475,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,447,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,231,000 after buying an additional 163,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $361.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director James S. Crown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.79 per share, with a total value of $518,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 311,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,325,084.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $317,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

