Countinghouse Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (CHT)

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Countinghouse has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Countinghouse token can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00041211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and LATOKEN. Countinghouse has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $16,413.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.28 or 0.12549954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00001163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00027408 BTC.

Countinghouse Token Profile

Countinghouse is a token. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd . The official website for Countinghouse is www.countinghousefund.com

Countinghouse Token Trading

Countinghouse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Countinghouse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Countinghouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

