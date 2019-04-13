CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) and Workday (WDAY) Head to Head Review

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Workday -14.82% -14.75% -5.27%

1.7% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Workday shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Workday’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $134.11 million 5.10 $10.39 million N/A N/A Workday $2.82 billion 15.26 -$418.26 million ($1.22) -160.45

CooTek (Cayman) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CooTek (Cayman) and Workday, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 1 2 0 2.67 Workday 4 9 19 0 2.47

CooTek (Cayman) presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.21%. Workday has a consensus target price of $185.69, suggesting a potential downside of 5.14%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than Workday.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) beats Workday on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Financial Performance Management application; Workday Learning application; Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; and Workday Recruiting, an application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters. Further, it provides Prism Analytics that enables customers to bring together various data; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, a student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

