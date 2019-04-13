Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16,975.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,998,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6,582,167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,964,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,332,390,000 after buying an additional 7,964,423 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,581,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $431,827,000 after buying an additional 917,442 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $532,818,000 after buying an additional 620,639 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,077,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

NYSE MCD opened at $191.60 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $192.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In other news, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 76,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total value of $13,620,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $233,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/convergence-investment-partners-llc-grows-position-in-mcdonalds-corp-mcd.html.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.