Contrasting Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) and Its Peers

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Harpoon Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $4.75 million N/A -0.50 Harpoon Therapeutics Competitors $897.63 million $190.37 million -1.33

Harpoon Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Harpoon Therapeutics Competitors -5,144.22% -64.24% -27.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Competitors 831 2770 6049 261 2.58

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.02%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 32.63%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other mesothelin expressing tumors, as well as other products targeting tumor-associated antigens for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

