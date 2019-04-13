Contrasting Burnham (BURCA) & SmartHeat (HEAT)

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) and SmartHeat (OTCMKTS:HEAT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Burnham and SmartHeat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burnham -0.28% 6.73% 4.19% SmartHeat N/A N/A -198.71%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Burnham and SmartHeat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burnham 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartHeat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Burnham has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartHeat has a beta of 37.83, indicating that its stock price is 3,683% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Burnham and SmartHeat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burnham $197.71 million 0.23 -$550,000.00 N/A N/A SmartHeat $770,000.00 0.04 -$2.90 million N/A N/A

Burnham has higher revenue and earnings than SmartHeat.

Dividends

Burnham pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. SmartHeat does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Burnham beats SmartHeat on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Burnham Company Profile

Burnham Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products, including cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets. The company's commercial and industrial heating products comprise a range of cast iron, stainless steel, fire tube, water tube, and copper tube boilers; and boiler room accessories that are used for various applications, such as healthcare, education, hospitality, military bases, and multi-unit residential buildings. It sells its residential products through wholesale distributors to builders, heating contractors, fuel dealers, and utilities for resale to residential customers; and commercial products primarily through independent sales agencies to contractors or end users. Burnham Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

SmartHeat Company Profile

SmartHeat Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications. The company was formerly known as Pacific Goldrim Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SmartHeat Inc. in April 2008. SmartHeat Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenyang, China. SmartHeat Inc. is a subsidiary of Northtech Holdings Inc.

