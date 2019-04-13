Contrasting 1347 Property Insurance (PIH) & NI (NODK)

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NI and 1347 Property Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $212.37 million 1.68 $31.08 million N/A N/A 1347 Property Insurance $58.22 million 0.55 $800,000.00 $0.22 24.27

NI has higher revenue and earnings than 1347 Property Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares NI and 1347 Property Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 14.64% 9.97% 6.00% 1347 Property Insurance 1.38% 3.94% 1.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NI and 1347 Property Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A 1347 Property Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

1347 Property Insurance has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.09%. Given 1347 Property Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 1347 Property Insurance is more favorable than NI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NI has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1347 Property Insurance has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and independent agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in March 2014. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

