Contourglobal PLC (GLO) Insider Joseph Brandt Acquires 6,200 Shares of Stock

Contourglobal PLC (LON:GLO) insider Joseph Brandt purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £12,648 ($16,526.85).

LON GLO opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Friday. Contourglobal PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.90 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 266 ($3.48). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 106.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 530.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Contourglobal’s previous dividend of $0.04. Contourglobal’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Contourglobal from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Contourglobal Company Profile

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean islands. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. The Thermal segment uses coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, and diesel to generate electricity.

