Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Continental Building Products were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Continental Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,888,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 31,328 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $39,899.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBPX opened at $25.77 on Friday. Continental Building Products Inc has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $898.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $140.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Building Products Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Raymond James cut Continental Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

