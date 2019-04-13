Constellation Brands (STZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.42.

NYSE STZ opened at $190.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $150.37 and a fifty-two week high of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.67%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In related news, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $583,735.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $262,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,381 shares of company stock worth $985,986. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

