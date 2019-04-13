Consolidated Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 5,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,324.14.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,222.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $838.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

