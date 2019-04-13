Connect Group’s (CNCT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Connect Group (LON:CNCT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Connect Group from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

CNCT stock opened at GBX 38.20 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. Connect Group has a 12-month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 66 ($0.86).

In related news, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 69,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48), for a total transaction of £25,568.11 ($33,409.26).

About Connect Group

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

