Comparing Stereotaxis (STXS) & Electrocore (ECOR)

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) and Electrocore (NASDAQ:ECOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stereotaxis and Electrocore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stereotaxis 0.40% 6.57% 0.59% Electrocore N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Stereotaxis and Electrocore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stereotaxis $29.35 million 3.97 $120,000.00 N/A N/A Electrocore $990,000.00 164.26 -$55.82 million ($1.19) -4.81

Stereotaxis has higher revenue and earnings than Electrocore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of Stereotaxis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Electrocore shares are held by institutional investors. 38.1% of Stereotaxis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stereotaxis and Electrocore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stereotaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A Electrocore 0 0 3 0 3.00

Electrocore has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 275.87%. Given Electrocore’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electrocore is more favorable than Stereotaxis.

Summary

Stereotaxis beats Electrocore on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures. The company also offers Odyssey solution, a real-time information solution to manage, control, record, and share procedures across networks. In addition, it provides disposables and other accessories, such as QuikCAS automated catheter advancement disposables for the remote advancement of electrophysiology catheters; and CARTO RMT navigation and ablation system, CELSIUS RMT, NAVISTAR RMT, NAVISTAR RMT DS, NAVISTAR RMT THERMOCOOL, and CELSIUS RMT THERMOCOOL irrigated tip diagnostic/ablation steerable tip catheters. Further, the company's disposables and other accessories include V-CAS and V-CAS Deflect catheter advancement systems; and V-loop circular and V-Sono ICE catheter manipulators. The company markets its products through direct sales force, distributors, and sales agents. Stereotaxis, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Electrocore

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

