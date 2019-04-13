Comparing Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI) & Its Peers

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ: NMCI) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Navios Maritime Containers to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Navios Maritime Containers alerts:

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime Containers Competitors -13.76% -3.30% -0.91%

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers $133.92 million $12.70 million 4.04 Navios Maritime Containers Competitors $353.03 million -$23.31 million -4.03

Navios Maritime Containers’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Navios Maritime Containers. Navios Maritime Containers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.6% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Navios Maritime Containers and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Navios Maritime Containers Competitors 490 1157 1227 31 2.28

Navios Maritime Containers currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 320.56%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 41.06%. Given Navios Maritime Containers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Containers is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Containers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.