Comparing Hopto (HPTO) & SharpSpring (SHSP)

Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) and SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Hopto alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hopto and SharpSpring, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hopto 0 0 0 0 N/A SharpSpring 0 0 2 0 3.00

SharpSpring has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.36%. Given SharpSpring’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SharpSpring is more favorable than Hopto.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of SharpSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Hopto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of SharpSpring shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hopto has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpSpring has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hopto and SharpSpring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hopto -1.21% -25.83% -12.23% SharpSpring -50.82% -61.40% -36.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hopto and SharpSpring’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hopto $3.15 million 0.81 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A SharpSpring $18.65 million 8.58 -$9.48 million N/A N/A

Hopto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SharpSpring.

Summary

SharpSpring beats Hopto on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hopto

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. The company offers its solutions under the GO-Global brand name. GO-Global is an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products include GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and dial-up connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms. The company serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, independent software vendors, and value-added resellers. hopTo Inc. has strategic relationships with KitASP, Elosoft Informatica Ltda, Alcatel-Lucent, GE Intelligent Platforms, GAD eG, and Information Delivery Systems, LLC. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc. and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc. in December 2015. SharpSpring, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Hopto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hopto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.