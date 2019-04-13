Comparing Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) and Wandisco (WANSF)

Wandisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) and Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wandisco and Corporate Capital Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wandisco 0 0 0 0 N/A Corporate Capital Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Corporate Capital Trust has a consensus target price of $16.61, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Corporate Capital Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporate Capital Trust is more favorable than Wandisco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of Corporate Capital Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Corporate Capital Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share. Wandisco does not pay a dividend. Corporate Capital Trust pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Wandisco and Corporate Capital Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wandisco N/A N/A N/A Corporate Capital Trust 36.12% 7.89% 4.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wandisco and Corporate Capital Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wandisco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corporate Capital Trust $397.71 million 0.00 $174.13 million $1.54 N/A

Corporate Capital Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Wandisco.

Summary

Corporate Capital Trust beats Wandisco on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wandisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions. It serves Big Data and Cloud Fusion customers, as well as original equipment manufacturers in various sectors, including automotive, entertainment, health care, utilities, retail, manufacturing, telecommunications, developer collaboration, financial services, and government. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. is a business development company co- sponsored by CNL Fund Advisors Company and KKR Asset Management, LLC. It specializes in senior debt and subordinated debt investments in medium and large sized mature companies. The fund does not invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest across all industries. The fund primarily invests in the United States but may also consider investments in European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It invests in companies with enterprise values ranging from $100 million to $4 billion. The fund structures its investments as corporate loans, bonds, warrants, options, equity co-investments, and other forms of equity participation. It may separately purchase common or preferred equity interests in transactions.

