Community Bank System (CBU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Bank System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Mark E. Tryniski sold 11,369 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $706,128.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,958.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 6,725 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $420,245.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 68,296.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 949,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,976,000 after acquiring an additional 947,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,160,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,591,000 after acquiring an additional 143,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,628,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,714,000 after acquiring an additional 104,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,628,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,714,000 after acquiring an additional 104,088 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

