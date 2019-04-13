Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its stake in Comerica by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Comerica by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Comerica by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Comerica by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,277,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,758,000 after buying an additional 972,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.38.

In related news, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $240,363.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $651,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,348. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $80.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

