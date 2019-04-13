Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stake Increased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $488,436,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,648,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236,342 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5,779.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,625,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,852 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,576,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,283,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.
In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $1,195,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,181,524.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,780 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $372,578.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,450 shares of company stock worth $5,682,621. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 56.57%.
CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.
About Colgate-Palmolive
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.
