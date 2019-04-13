Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stake Increased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $488,436,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,648,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236,342 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5,779.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,625,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,852 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,576,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,283,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $1,195,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,181,524.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,780 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $372,578.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,450 shares of company stock worth $5,682,621. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.79. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stake Increased by CAPROCK Group Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/colgate-palmolive-cl-stake-increased-by-caprock-group-inc.html.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.