Cohen & Steers (CNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.75

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 3209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on Cohen & Steers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 40.17%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at $5,613,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $5,051,000. Pwmco LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 531,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107,050 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 507,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 63,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $1,704,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

