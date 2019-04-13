Cohen & Steers (CNS) Given a $37.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CNS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohen & Steers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cohen & Steers from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cohen & Steers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.