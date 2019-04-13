Clearwater Paper (CLW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

NYSE:CLW opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.75. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Paper (CLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.