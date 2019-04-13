CKW Financial Group Has $127,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $194,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $201,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $10,054,242.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $198.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.45.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

