Civitas Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $148.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Civitas has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00073323 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00030980 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006910 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 5,982,403 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

