Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,153,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Citi Trends worth $23,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 1,635.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In other news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $38,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTRN opened at $19.30 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $250.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $201.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/citi-trends-inc-ctrn-shares-sold-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.