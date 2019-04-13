Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,717 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 78,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 13,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 212,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.49.

CSCO opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $3,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,749,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

